One Taken into Custody following Multiple Domestic Violence Incidents in Chefornak

Alaska Native News on Apr 19, 2020.

Bethel-based Alaska State Troopers report that they made an arrest in a multiple Domestic Violence Assault case reported to them on Saturday in the village of Chefornak.

The case was opened on Saturday after they received a call from the village reporting that 24-year-old Bradley Panruk had assaulted a 21-year-old female victim in that community, and had done so on three different occasions throughout the week prior to the crimes being reported to troopers.

As troopers worked the investigation, they were alerted that Panruk was actively chasing the victim through the village and so flew to the community in their state aircraft to assist. When they arrived in Chefornak they placed Panruk under arrest without incident.

AST revealed that Panruk is currently on felony parole in unrelated cases. He was transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Felony Assault III x2 and Assault IV x4, where he remains in custody.





