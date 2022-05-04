Organizations Sought for Story Projects in Alaskan Indigenous Communities





Applications are open for “Qanemcimta Pinirituakut” (“Our Stories Make us Strong”) to collect Alaskan Indigenous narratives using the OurStoryBridge model.

The Igiugig Tribal Library is seeking three organizations for a project that seeks to replicate the “Niraqutaq Qallemcinek” (“Igiugig Story Bridge”) project in Igiugig, AK (www.igiugigstorybridge.org). Tribal and public libraries serving Indigenous communities, as well as other relevant cultural organizations in Alaska, are eligible to apply.

“Qanemcimta Pinirituakut” is based on the OurStoryBridge Inc. (www.ourstorybridge.org) model and will result in story websites for three selected organizations.

