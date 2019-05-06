Overdue Emmonak Hunters Located Safe

Alaska Native News May 6, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers, after an unnecessary search operation for two overdue hunters on Sunday are reminding hunters to “provide friends and family with a trip plan and keep them informed of their hunting plans.”

AST received notification of two overdue Emmonak hunters that had left Emmonak on one snow machine at 5 pm on Saturday and had intended to return the same evening.

When the hunters did not return that night, troopers were informed on Sunday morning. Searchers departed Emmonak and searched the Yupanik Slough area. During their search, the two overdue hunters were located.

When contacted, it was reported that the hunters were not in distress and had merely decided to stay the evening out in the field.





