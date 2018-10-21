Palau Citizen Sentenced in Armed Carjacking of ANMC Employee

Alaska Native News Oct 21, 2018.

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday that dangerous armed carjacker, Cordy Mai Martin, of the South Pacific country of Palau was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a May 2018 carjacking that occurred at the Alaska Native Medical Center.

Martin pleaded guilty to Carjacking as well as “using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence,” U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder reported on Friday. Martin is also a convicted felon in the state of Alaska and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The conviction and sentencing stems from a carjacking that Martin carried out in May in which he approached a female employee of ANMC as she was in the hospital's parking lot walking in to work and "ran up to her with a stolen Taurus .40 caliber pistol, racked the slide, and pointed it at her at close range. Martin told her he wanted her keys, which she gave to him. He then asked her where her car was in the parking lot. The woman walked a short way, pointed out her car, and then ran away inside the hospital," Schroder said in a Friday press release. Martin then drove away in the woman's vehicle.







The woman immediately reported the incident to APD and a short time later, officers on patrol located the woman’s stolen vehicle and attempted to pull Martin over. Martin ignored the patrol vehicle and sped away with APD in pursuit.

Martin, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and soon collided with an oncoming vehicle, impacting so hard it injured the driver knocking him unconscious. Martin jumped from the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

The injured driver of the impacted vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A K-9 unit responded and the canine located Martin hiding in a boat nearby.