Palmer Jury Convicts Martin Saccheus of Murder in 2019 Death





(Palmer, AK) – A jury in Palmer has convicted Martin Saccheus of Murder in the Second Degree for the 2019 death of his girlfriend, Mingnuna Miller.

On November 8, 2019, Palmer police officers responded to a motel in Palmer regarding a woman who was not breathing. Life saving measures were not successful and an autopsy was later performed. The medical examiner concluded that injuries on her body showed that she had died from strangulation and an investigation revealed that Saccheus had strangled Miller that night.

The case went to trial on May 28, 2024. The jury convicted Saccheus of Murder In the Second Degree and Manslaughter on June 13, 2024.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 2, 2024. He faces 15-99 years to serve.



