Palmer Man Arrested after Terroristic Threats to Utility Workers Wednesday





AST reports that a Palmer man was arrested on Terroristic Threatening and Assault charges after an incident between a homeowner and utility company employees in Palmer on Wednesday morning.

The report of the incident went in to troopers at 10:41 am on Wednesday from North Bonnie Drive in Palmer. The report said “two employees were digging in a utility easement when the homeowner came outside and began threatening the employees.”

Troopers opened an investigation and found that 62-year-old James Hole, of Palmer, had placed the utility workers “in fear of serious physical injury” when he told them that he was going to shoot at their equipment.

Hole was placed under arrest on the charges and remanded to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility where he was held without bail to await arraignment.



