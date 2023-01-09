Palmer Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Early Sunday Morning Incident





Just minutes after midnight on Sunday morning a woman called 911 and reported to Alaska State Troopers that she had been sexually assaulted.

She told AST that she had been assaulted by Terry Tomlinson age 55, of Palmer, while in his vehicle. AST patrol officers immediately responded and conducted a preliminary investigation that resulted in the Alaska Bureau of Investigation meeting with the victim.

A Sexual Assault Response Team exam(SART) and a search warrant service was carried out that resulted in Tomlinson being taken into custody,

Tomlinson was charged with one count of Kidnapping, one count of Sexual Assault I, and two counts of Assault II. He was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility to await arraignment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



