Palmer REDDI Driver Attempts to Punch Out Responding Trooper





A Palmer man who was reported as a REDDI driver decided to fight with an Alaska State trooper when contact was made after the man ended up in the ditch in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon, troopers reported in their dispatch.

An AST officer, responding to the REDDI report spotted the offender’s vehicle in the ditch and stopped to investigate and make contact at 3:48 pm, but when he did so, the driver, identified as 27-year-old Slade Storud of Palmer, attempted to punch the trooper.

“The Trooper attempted to arrest Storud, but he refused to follow directions and continued to attempt to physically attack the Trooper,” AST said in their report. It took the assistance of additional responding officers to take Storud into custody and cuff him.

As a result of the incident, Stroud was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there on charges of Assault IV on LEO, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer II.

Troopers say that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.





