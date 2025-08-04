Palmer Senator Hughes Responds to Veto Override on School Funding









“I was surprised the majorities walked away from a package the districts would welcome and for which superintendents were already expressing support – a package that was far, far better for teachers and students than what was accomplished via their override vote.”

JUNEAU–Senator Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, participated in the Joint Session of the Alaska State Legislature today focused on education funding. As the chambers gaveled in, the base student allocation (BSA) increase stood at $500. The majorities, however, chose to overturn the governor’s $50 million reduction to the BSA funding to bring the BSA increase to $700. Hughes is committed to ensuring Alaskans have access to the full meaning of that override vote and the fact that it didn’t accomplish what the alternative could have.

Senator Hughes, stated, “Sometimes, votes on the floor don’t tell the whole story. A no vote Saturday like I made to uphold the governor’s veto of $50 million in school funding was actually a yes vote for a package reinstating the $50 million for the BSA, adding another $51 million in targeted funding to student outcome-based strategies, and providing annual inflation proofing of 2 percent.”

Three education bills by Governor Dunleavy were introduced Saturday that outlined proven strategies for boosting academic achievement. These bills were tied to the $51 million in additional funding for districts. The governor also indicated his support for reinstating the $50 million BSA and inflation proofing school funding, and that these items could be accomplished during the special session with his support once the bills were passed. The majorities, however, did not express interest in taking up these bills at this time.

Hughes pointed out that the package-offer the governor made is specific to the special session, and any assumption that it would be available in January during the regular session after the override occurred Saturday is pure speculation and risky. “When an offer is laid on the table, we should always be smart and savvy in how we proceed, but even more so when it involves students and teachers. What happens in K-12 education impacts the livelihoods of our students into their future as well as our state as a whole. With more than 70% of our students below grade level in most schools across our state, I am extremely disappointed and surprised the majorities chose to walk away from policies and funding to help them.”

The House and Senate adjourned until August 19. The leadership of the two Majorities declined to state whether work on education would be taken up at that time.