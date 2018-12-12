Palmer Theft Investigation Recovers ATV, Snowmachine and 20 Firearms

Alaska Native News Dec 12, 2018.

Troopers report that an investigation into a stolen ATV and over a dozen stolen firearms is continuing after the arrest of two suspects on Monday and Tuesday of this week in Palmer that involved the recovery of several other items.

Alaska State and Wildlife troopers and the Palmer Criminal Suppression Unit responded to an address on Bodenburg Loop in Palmer at approximately 8 am on Monday in a stolen snowmachine recovery operation.

During the investigation, troopers would locate a stolen ATV on the property as well. Troopers made contact with 35-year-old Jessica Krieger of Palmer and 28-year-old Trevor Bernard of Anchorage. Bernard would be found to have two Misconduct Involving Weapons III warrants for his arrest and so was taken into custody and transported and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.







During the investigation on Monday at that Bodenburg Loop location, troopers would also find five stolen firearms and another 15 that they believe to also be stolen.

On Tuesday, the Palmer Crime Suppression Unit again responded to the location and this time arrested Krieger on five counts of Theft II. She was also remanded to the Mat_Su Pretrial Facility.

Troopers say the investigation into the stolen ATV, snowmachine and 15 firearms is still ongoing.