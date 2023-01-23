Palmer Woman Dies in Glenn Highway Head On Saturday Evening





On Saturday evening Alaska State Troopers were notified of a serious accident and responded to the North Old Glen Highway and East Clark-Wolverine Road in Palmer to a two-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old driver, identified as Denise Duncan of Palmer had died in the crash, she was declared deceased at the scene. The State Medical Examiners came to the scene and took possession of Duncan’s remains.

The investigation revealed that Duncan, while driving a blue 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling southbound on the Old Glenn and attempted to turn left on East Clark Wolverine Road without yielding and crashed headlong into a red Toyota SUV. The 18-year-old driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

After a half-hour, the roadway was re-opened.

Duncan’s next of kin were notified of the incident.



