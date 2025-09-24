Palmer workshop to discuss home freeze-drying





In the last few years, home freeze-dryers have been gaining popularity as a food preservation tool.

In a free class hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, Professor Emeritus Leif Albertson will look at freeze-dryer safety, value and practical applications. He’ll also review how this technology compares to other traditional food preservation methods.

The class is from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the UAF Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center, 1509 S. Georgeson Drive, Palmer.

Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/PalmerFreezeDry.

Each individual must register, even if you are in the same household and have the same email address. We need to ensure we have enough space for everyone. An adult must accompany children under 13. The class size is limited, so please register early.

Contact Melissa Clampitt at mrclampitt@alaska.edu for more information.

