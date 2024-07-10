In-person food preservation series planned in Palmer





Learn to preserve meat, fish, fruits and vegetables by canning using a pressure canner, pickling, and drying in a series of in-person workshops in Palmer.

Julie Cascio, a University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service health, home and family development agent, will teach the classes, which cost $20 apiece.

On Thursday, July 18, from 1-5 p.m., participants will learn to can fish in jars. The class will provide information on heat processing low-acid food in jars, how to prevent botulism, the equipment needed, types of pressure canners and how to use a pressure canner. How to smoke and preserve smoked fish will also be discussed. Register at https://bit.ly/CanningFishMatSu.

On Thursday, July 25, from 1-4 p.m., Cascio will lead a workshop on canning fruit and tomatoes. She will demonstrate how to use a boiling water canner, which types of jars and lids to use, the selection and preparation of fruits, and how to pack the jars and types of tomato products, including salsa, in this hands-on class. Register at https://bit.ly/CanningFruitMatSu.

On Tuesday, July 30, from 1-4 p.m., Cascio will discuss pickling as a method of preservation. She will go over types of pickles, the equipment needed and methods of processing pickles. She will also cover the process of fermentation for making sauerkraut. Participants will make quick-pack pickles or relish using a boiling water bath canner. Register at https://bit.ly/PicklesMatSu.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1-4 p.m., participants will learn about dehydration as a food preservation technique. Cascio will discuss methods of dehydrating food, the steps involved in drying fruits and vegetables, making fruit leather and how to store and rehydrate dried foods. Register at https://bit.ly/DehydratingMatSu.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, from 1-4 p.m., Cascio will review how to preserve meat and vegetables in jars. She will discuss heat processing low-acid food in jars, how to prevent botulism, how to select the food, and the use and care of a pressure canner. During class, participants will can meat, poultry or vegetables in jars using a pressure canner. Register at https://bit.ly/CanningMeatMatSu.

Youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The classes will be at the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center, 1509 Georgeson Road, Palmer. For more information, contact Cascio at 907-745-3677 or jmcascio@alaska.edu.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Cascio. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

UAF



