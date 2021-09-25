Pantless, Inebriated Palmer Man Arrested on Assault, DUI Charges Thursday





AST was contacted on Thursday and the caller reported that an intoxicated man in a flannel shirt and no pants had gone to the Valley Country Store on Palmer Fishhook and Trunk and attempted to buy alcohol. When refused, the caller said the suspect then got into his vehicle and headed northbound.

Armed with his and his vehicle’s description, troopers soon located the suspect, identified as 66-year-old Palmer resident Bears Dancing at his residence. When the responding trooper attempted to take Bears into custody for questioning, Bears refused and fought with the trooper, the report says. Bears was ultimately arrested and a preliminary investigation was initiated. Troopers would find that Bears committed two counts of Assault IV on members of the household the previous day.

Bears was charged with DUI, Assault in the 4th degree on a Law Enforcement Officer, and 2 counts of DV Assault in the 4th degree. He was transported to Mat-Su Pretrial and remanded there on the charges.



