Parking Violation Leads to Triple Arrest Tuesday





Troopers on patrol on Hobbit Road in Houston observed a vehicle at a residence that was blocking traffic at 7:24 am on Tuesday and and so went to the residence to ask that it be removed.

When they knocked on the door, a subject stuck his head out the door and quickly closed the door. Troopers recognized the man as 41-year-old John Walls and had warrants for his arrest. AST requested and obtained a search warrant for the residence and carried it out.

Walls was located hiding in a crawlspace and was taken into custody on his four arrest warrants.

During the search, troopers also contacted 33-year-old Eric Shell and found that he too had an active arrest warrant. As a result, he was also taken into custody.

The investigation also found that Jade Shell had hindered prosecution of the warrant and so was arrested on a Hindering Prosecution I charge.

All three were transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there. Walls had his bail set at $5500, E. Shell was remanded to serve time and Jade Shell was held without bail to await arraignment.



