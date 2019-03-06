Parks Highway Speeding Stop Turns up Woman Wanted on Federal Warrant and 1,475 Grams of Meth

Alaska Native News Mar 6, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that a trooper with the Parks Highway Team nabbed an Anchorage woman with a federal warrant and a large stash of drugs after pulling her over for speeding on Monday.

The patrol officer observed 30-year-old Jaraelyn Hill speeding between Healy and Nenana and proceeded to pull her over. After identifying Hill they found her to be the subject of an outstanding federal warrant.







The investigation at the scene continued and K9 Balu-Mocha signaled drugs present in the vehicle. This resulted in the seizure of 1,475 grams (3.252 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales and over $4,000 in cash.

Troopers took Hill into custody and transported her to Fairbanks and remanded her to the correctional center there on the federal warrant.

The investigation into the drugs is proceeding and is being investigated by Fairbanks-based DEA and the Fairbanks Area-wide Narcotics Team.