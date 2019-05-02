Pebble Lies & Lobbyists: A Payday for Washington, A Scam for Alaskans

- Home
Pebble is spending more money on lobbyists than most development projects in North America. Combined with their blatant lies about project scoping and their failed relationships with big shot investors over the last decade, not to mention overwhelming public opposition in Alaska, Pebble reveals that their latest trick is just bankrolling their way through the swamp.
Since the beginning of the Trump administration, Pebble has paid $4.43 million to in-house and external lobbyists. Since 2007, that number balloons to more than $11 million. This spending represents an enormous percentage of the company’s overall resources.