Peltola Campaign Rakes in Record-Breaking $17 Million Third Quarter Haul Powered by Grassroots Donations

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ALASKA – Wednesday, Alaskans for Mary announced a $17 million third quarter fundraising haul, bringing in contributions from over 150 different communities, towns, and villages across Alaska – with about 95% of contributions being $100 or less – and breaking the record for total third quarter raise by an Alaskan U.S. Senate candidate, showing a swell of grassroots support for Mary Peltola’s campaign to lower costs and put Alaska first.

“Alaskans are sick and tired of DC politicians making life more expensive for everyone while they keep lining their own pockets, and they know it’s time for a change,” said Mary Peltola. “I’m so grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received from Alaskans, and we’re going to keep going everywhere and talking to everyone to win this race and put Alaska first.”

Mary’s campaign is powered by grassroots donors, with an average third quarter individual contribution of roughly $50. Mary received contributions from Alaska fishermen, farmers, first responders, servicemembers, archaeologists, trail builders, whale biologists, boat captains, small business owners, scientists, nurses, pilots, plumbers, deckhands, carpenters, firefighters, kelp farmers, skippers, and avalanche specialists. Since launching her campaign, more than ten thousand Alaskans have contributed to Mary’s campaign with support coming from every borough and census area in Alaska.

This announcement comes on the heels of unprecedented momentum for Mary’s Alaska first campaign, as more than 15,000 Alaskans from over 160 different towns and communities across the state have signed up to help elect Mary. Mary has been on a robust Alaska Tour, speaking one on one with Alaskans from the Aleutians to the Arctic about the issues they’re facing and how she’ll fight for them as Alaska’s next U.S. Senator.