Peltola Hosts House Natural Resources Colleagues on North Slope





Members tour Alaska resource development projects, meet with Alaska Native stakeholders

WASHINGTON – Wednesday, Representative Mary Sattler Peltola (AK-AL), along with Governor Mike Dunleavy and Senator Dan Sullivan, hosted several of her House Natural Resource Committee colleagues on a trip to the North Slope to learn more about Alaska energy development and Alaska Native priorities, including the Willow Project.

Peltola was instrumental in securing the Willow Project last March, an initiative long sought after by Alaskans in the region.