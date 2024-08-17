Peltola Hosts House Natural Resources Colleagues on North Slope

Members tour Alaska resource development projects, meet with Alaska Native stakeholders
WASHINGTON – Wednesday, Representative Mary Sattler Peltola (AK-AL), along with Governor Mike Dunleavy and Senator Dan Sullivan, hosted several of her House Natural Resource Committee colleagues on a trip to the North Slope to learn more about Alaska energy development and Alaska Native priorities, including the Willow Project.
Peltola was instrumental in securing the Willow Project last March, an initiative long sought after by Alaskans in the region.
“I pushed the White House to approve the Willow project because it’s right for Alaska and it’s what local stakeholders wanted,” said Rep. Peltola. “Alaska Natives must have a say over their own lands and resources and their voices must be heard early and often when these decisions are being made.”
The group, which included Representatives Stauber, Tiffany, and Fulcher toured ConocoPhillips project’s site and participated in a roundtable with Nuiqsut leadership, discussing not just energy development, but the need for better infrastructure in the region, and the importance of listening to indigenous and local stakeholders.
“As I always say, Alaska is not a snowglobe; we are a resource-rich land with diverse stakeholder groups and culturally significant concerns that don’t fit into the black and white boxes of Washington, D.C.,” continued Peltola. “I was pleased to be able to Alaskasplain in person to my colleagues and to show them the fruits of our labor here in the Last Frontier.”