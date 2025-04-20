Rare thunderstorm near the north pole: A sign of a warming arctic?





Thunderstorms are rare in the cold, dry Arctic, but a surprising event in August 2019 has scientists rethinking how these storms form in polar regions. A team of researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China has uncovered new insights into this phenomenon. Published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, their findings reveal a strong connection between Arctic warming and the development of a rare thunderstorm that came closer to the North Pole than any previously recorded.

From August 12 to 13, 2019, the World Wide Lightning Location Network (WWLLN) detected 342 lightning strokes, with 122 occurring in a single thunderstorm. This storm began over the Arctic ice sheet, moved toward the North Pole, crossed the Greenwich Meridian, and eventually dissipated in the Western Hemisphere. Remarkably, it came within just 44 kilometers of the North Pole—the closest lightning event ever recorded near the top of the world.

“This thunderstorm was unlike anything we typically see in the Arctic,” said Jianqiu Zheng, one of the corresponding authors of the study. “It formed during an Arctic warming event, where a stream of warm, moist air was pushed northward over the ice cap. This created the unstable conditions needed for a thunderstorm to develop.”

What made this thunderstorm even more unusual was its formation mechanism. Unlike most thunderstorms, which start near the ground, this one began about 1.5 kilometers above the surface. A combination of a cold air mass over the ice and a frontal system lifted warm, moist air higher into the atmosphere, creating the perfect conditions for an “elevated thunderstorm.”

“The Arctic is warming faster than any other region on Earth, and this event shows how that can lead to unexpected weather patterns,” added Baohua Ren, also the corresponding author of the study. “As temperatures rise, we may see more thunderstorms in areas where they were once extremely rare.”

The study highlights the complex relationship between Arctic warming and extreme weather events. As global temperatures continue to rise, scientists are left with pressing questions: Will thunderstorms become more common in the Arctic? How will shrinking sea ice affect these storms? And what role do warming events play in their development?

This research not only sheds light on the unique characteristics of Arctic thunderstorms but also underscores the need for further study. By understanding how these storms form and evolve, scientists hope to better predict how climate change will shape the Arctic’s future.

Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences



