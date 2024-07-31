Peltola Intros Bipartisan Veteran Transportation Initiative





Peltola bill would fund grants for VSOs to purchase vehicles

WASHINGTON – This month, Representatives Mary Sattler Peltola (AK-AL), James C. Moylan (R-GU-AL), and Steven Horsford (D-NV-04) introduced the Veteran Service Organization Transportation Act, a bill to empower Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) in highly rural areas to apply for grants to purchase transportation for vets in their communities to get to medical appointments.

Under the Peltola-led measure, veterans living in counties with fewer than seven people per square mile will have access to the grant program.

“When it comes to getting the benefits they were promised after their service, rural veterans suffer the most,” said Representative Peltola. “In big states like Alaska, we need to make policy changes to ensure our vets get the same care as those in the Lower 48.”

“Many veterans living in rural areas have difficulty getting to medical appointments. This can lead to delayed diagnoses and treatments, exacerbating health issues that could have been managed more effectively with timely care,” said Representative Moylan. “Since the start of my term, I’ve pledged to fight for Guam’s veterans in Washington D.C. Through this measure, veterans in my district and other rural areas can receive grants for transportation to medical appointments. I want to thank my colleagues for their shared commitment to honoring our veterans.”

“Nevada’s Fourth District is one of the most geographically diverse in the country, with rural communities from Pahrump to Tonopah to Ely,” said Representative Horsford. “I know the unique challenges that rural veterans face in accessing the healthcare they need and deserve. This legislation is an important step toward ensuring that no veteran is left behind, regardless of where they live. I’m honored to work with Representatives Peltola and Moylan on this bipartisan effort to support those who have served our country.”

###



