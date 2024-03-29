Peltola Votes For Border and Defense Funding in FY24 Minibus





Peltola-championed legislation includes troop pay raise, crackdowns on fentanyl, new critical munitions storage for Alaska

WASHINGTON – On Friday, Representative Mary Peltola (AK-AL) voted in favor of H. Res. 1102, the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024, securing key defense and border provisions for Alaska and the country.

Rep. Peltola helped ensure the government funding legislation included:

A 5.2% raise for Alaska servicemembers

Over $824 million specifically targeting fentanyl trafficking, including $592 million for new detection equipment at the southern border and across U.S. ports of entry

Funding for hundreds of new U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents

Resources to hire additional Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents

$650 million for the CBP’s Shelter and Services Program (SSP), which reimburses local governments and nonprofits who provide services for migrants, ensuring U.S. cities and towns don’t foot the bill

“We just passed the largest investment in border security in decades, including new resources to fund our border operations, support law enforcement on the United States’ southern border, and protect Alaskan families from the trafficking of fentanyl that makes it all the way up into our state,” said Peltola. “I’m focused on protecting our communities and keeping Alaskans safe.”

Listen to Peltola’s comments HERE.

The legislation also included a Peltola-cosponsored amendment to send $4.3 million in new funding to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for essential critical munitions storage.

“Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is hugely important to our state, serving as a logistical hub for defense operations in the Pacific and the Arctic, and improving military readiness for our forces at home and abroad,” said Peltola. “That’s why I worked on an amendment to secure $4.3 million for critical munitions storage at JBER in the funding plan that Congress passed. I’ll always fight for Alaskan servicemembers and our national security.”

Listen HERE.

Also folded into the minibus was $2 million for the office of the Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs, a position Peltola has led House efforts to fill permanently. And, in case you missed it, the Alaska delegation secured funding for a new icebreaker in the arctic within the final bill.

“Adding an additional icebreaker to the Coast Guard’s fleet will allow the United States to conduct important missions, project American presence, and take a leadership position in the Arctic as it opens up. Every Alaskan knows that our state makes the United States an Arctic nation, and that Arctic issues are Alaskan issues. It’s never been more essential for the United States to be a leader in the Arctic, and this is a major step in that direction.”

Listen HERE.



