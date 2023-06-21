Phil Vollands hired as Koniag Energy & Water CEO





Wasilla, Alaska — Koniag and Koniag Energy & Water announced the appointment of Phil Vollands as Chief Executive Officer of Koniag Energy & Water, a subsidiary of Koniag. Vollands started his new role on June 12, 2023.

Vollands is succeeding Koniag Energy & Water CEO Art Garrod. Garrod, who has led the sector since 2018, is retiring.

Koniag Energy & Water provides comprehensive solutions and operational support in the oil and gas and water and wastewater industries, as well as a broad range of technical services for industrial systems, including design, engineering, automation, fabrication, and installation. Koniag Energy & Water is based in Alaska with a presence in Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Georgia, and Ohio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil Vollands aboard as the next CEO of Koniag Energy & Water,” said Koniag Chairman and CEO Ron Unger. “His extensive background in the global energy transition and in leading successful businesses are an ideal combination for growing the sector. Vollands’ leadership will strengthen and accelerate our competencies in and outside of Alaska and will ensure that we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional results for our customers.”

Prior to joining Koniag Energy & Water, Vollands held executive positions in prominent energy companies where he played a pivotal role in business development and growth strategy. As a leader in the industry, Vollands has expertise in operational success, project development, compliance, and stakeholder engagement. Vollands graduated with a BA and MA from Oxford University and a Management of Managers from the University of Michigan.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Koniag Energy & Water,” said Vollands. “I am excited to lead the company and drive sustainable and meaningful growth.”

As CEO, Vollands will focus on developing new market opportunities and fostering relationships with key stakeholders with the goal of further establishing Koniag Energy & Water as a leading provider of comprehensive and innovative solutions.

