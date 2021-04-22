Phone Scam Warning – The Municipal Clerk’s Office is not making phone calls regarding fraud investigations.







The Anchorage Municipal Clerk’s Office has received multiple calls regarding a phone scam wherein the caller is claiming they work for the Municipal Clerk’s Office, or the Anchorage County Court Clerk, and they are conducting a fraud investigation involving the person whom they are calling. The phone number showing up on the victim’s Caller ID is 907-343-4311. That is the Clerk’s Office legitimate phone number however no one from the Municipal Clerk’s Office is making these phone calls.



This is a scam. Do not engage with the caller and do not give out any personal information.

Here are some tips to protect yourself against this and other scams:

The United States government and law enforcement will never ask for any form of payment, including gift cards or Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, to avoid an arrest.

Do not assume that the phone number shown on your telephone screen during an incoming phone call is the true phone number that is calling. If there is any doubt, hang up, look up the phone number for the agency calling you, and call them back.

Always be suspicious of phone calls from unknown individuals or phone numbers that you do not recognize.

Do not conduct business over the phone with callers you do not know.

Never share personal or financial information over the phone with someone you do not know, e.g., social security number, debit/credit/pre‐paid card numbers, etc.

If anyone contacts you and asks you to pay or send them money using Bitcoin, wire transfer or pre‐paid cards of any sort, this is a scam.

Report online, business, or phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) immediately at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov





