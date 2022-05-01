Pilot Station Man Dies in Fatal Yukon River Snow Machine Accident





Alaska State Troopers reported that a 59-year-old Pilot Stat6ion resident lost his life in a fatal snow machine incident on the Yukon River on Friday evening when their machine fell through the ice.

Troopers in St. Mary’s received a call at approximately 7 pm on Friday notifying them that a single snow machine with two riders broke through the ice as they were crossing the river.

One of the riders was able to climb out and call on their cell phone to report the incident. VPO’s, family and Pilot Station Search and Rescue responded to the location and were able to retrieve Nicky Myers from the river, but he was already deceased at that time.

The State Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and they requested Myer’s remains for autopsy.

Myer’s next of kin were notified of the incident

Troopers state that no foul play is suspected in the accident and say they are continuing their investigation.





