At approximately 2:30 pm on Sunday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers were notified by pilot, Blake Matray that he had suffered catastrophic engine failure and wasn’t able to put down on the runway he was at.

He coordinated with AST and was able to put his Aeronca Champ on nearby Ballaine Road with no injuries or damage to the aircraft. After landing, AST provided traffic control so that Matray could tow his aircraft back to his runway near Goldstream Road.