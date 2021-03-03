Two Convicted Felons Charged after Shooting into the Champ Martial Arts Studio







Two Anchorage felons were jailed on several charges that included weapons misconduct after an APD investigation revealed that the two were responsible for shooting into the Champ Martial Arts studio on Northern Lights on Monday evening.

APD responded to the Northern Lights location after receiving a report of shots fired at 7:19 pm. When they arrived they found that none of the students who were in the studio at the time had suffered any injuries. An investigation was opened that determined the shot that had entered the building had come from a second-story apartment on the 800-block of West 26th Avenue across the street.

Two men in the apartment, 53-year-old Daren R. Barnhart and 49-year-old Marvin L. George, went outside to speak with officers and the building was secured. A search warrant was requested and obtained and the apartment was searched. That search turned up weapons and ammunition.







The initial investigation determined that the shot was fired by George from the balcony of the apartment. It is unknown if the shot was intentionally fired into the studio. Police say alcohol was involved in the incident.

Barnhart was charged with three counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons III as well as Reckless Endangerment. George was charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV, Assault III, and Reckless Endangerment.

Both were remanded at the Anchorage Jail.






