Pine Bluff Shoplifter Offers to let Officer “Suck a Pink Cow Udder”

Alaska Native News Oct 31, 2018.

A woman in a Holstein cow costume, complete with udders, shoplifted from a Pine Bluff Walmart store, 40 miles south of Little Rock, Arkansas, last week and as a result now faces shoplifting and resisting arrest charges in that town.

The arresting officer, William Wiegand, with the Pine Bluff Police Department, happened to be in the store’s Loss Prevention Office speaking with employees as they watched a woman dressed “as a black and white Holstein cow, complete with four pink udders in her lower abdomen area” on the store’s camera.

The employees and the officer watched as the bovine impersonator put a Flonase package into her coat pocket and proceeded to the self-checkout accompanied by a male companion. A Loss Prevention Officer and the police officer went to the front doors and when they were advised that the duo was leaving the store confronted them 10 feet from the store’s main doors.

After introducing themselves the officers proceeded to escort the two to the LP office. As they walked towards the office, near the public bathrooms, the woman, later identified as Ashley Curry, told the officer she needed to go to the bathroom. The officer declined her request and she asked again and received the same reply. When they were adjacent to the restrooms, Curry broke off and ran into the bathroom and attempted to take off her coat as the officer grabbed her by the jacket as she wriggled out of it.







The officer grabbed her by her costume wrapping his arms around her and clasping his hands. Curry responded by grabbing the officer’s thumb and bending it back as far as she could. The two ended up back outside the bathroom as they struggled and soon a protesting Curry was taken down to the floor where she finally released the officer’s thumb.

Curry was pushed along to the LP office where she was soon seated and a female officer was requested. As the officer responded to check for weapons and additional merchandise, Curry “stuck out her stomach area and told me I could ‘suck a pink udder’,” Officer Wiegand wrote in his arrest report. It is not known if the offer was an insult or a bribe.

Curry was arrested on charges of shoplifting and resisting arrest. Her male friend was released and the Flonase was returned to the store.

Why Curry was in the store wearing a cow costume is still a mystery.