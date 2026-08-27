Piper PA-24 Crashes, Sinks in Seldovia Slough, All Four Aboard Perish

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State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers from Anchor Point responded to the scene aboard the P/V Augustine, while DPS HELO 3 was dispatched from Anchorage to assist with the response.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Piper PA-24 traveling to Seldovia from Merrill Field Airport in Anchorage had crashed into the water and become completely submerged. Due to the conditions at the crash site and the tide level, recovery efforts were initially limited.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., after the tide receded, Troopers were able to access the aircraft and recover the bodies of four deceased adults from inside the plane.

The remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Their names will be made public after positive identification is completed and the victims’ next of kin have been notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified and will lead the investigation into the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.