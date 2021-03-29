Piper Pilot Makes Forced Landing on Spenard Road, Suffers Minor Injuries







A downed aircraft, a Piper PA-18A closed Spenard Road for a short time on Sunday, Anchorage police report.

The single-engine aircraft on skis was forced to make an emergency landing in front of the Marriott Hotel near the Lake Hood Seaplane Base. The pilot, who suffered minor injuries in the mishap, reported an in-flight emergency citing engine problems.

The plane suffered significant damage to its engine and left-wing in the forced landing.

The small-engine aircraft came down in a snow berm on the side of the northbound lane. APD shut down the roadway for approximately an hour on Sunday afternoon while a preliminary investigation could take place. NTSB was on site after the crash to try and ascertain the cause of the crash.





