Police Arrest One for Serious Friday Assault

Alaska Native News Mar 11, 2019.

APD reports that one suspect was arrested on Assault charges during the weekend following a serious incident on the 200-block of East Fifth Avenue late Friday night.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the location at 10:48 pm after APD received a report of an unconscious man in the middle of the street. It was initially unknown if the man had been the victim of a car-jacking or an assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.







Interviews with bystanders at the scene discovered that the victim had been “walking around in the middle of the street while displaying unusual, erratic behavior when he made physical contact with an idle vehicle occupied by an adult female driver and an adult male passenger.”

Witnesses reported that the victim got into a verbal altercation with the female driver of the vehicle and as the argument continued, the male passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Lemar Cooper-Mullen, got out of the vehicle with a rifle in a case and hit the victim with it causing serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim, driver, and passenger did not know each other.

Witnesses were able to provide the police with the license number and a detailed description of the vehicle.

Police located Mullen over the weekend and placed him under arrest and remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Assault I.