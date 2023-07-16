Poll: Americans Say Democracy Is Not Working Well Right Now





Americans are not happy with the way democracy is working right now.

According to a poll from The Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, nearly half of Americans, 49%, say democracy is not working well in the U.S.

Only 10% say democracy is working very or extremely well, while 40% say it’s working somewhat well.

The two main U.S. political parties also received low ratings on how each is upholding democratic principles.

Forty-seven percent said Democrats are doing a bad job with democratic principles, while 56% of those polled say Republicans could do a better job.

The Associated Press says the poll shows there is “widespread political alienation as a polarized country limps out of the pandemic and into a recovery haunted by inflation and fears of a recession.”

The poll was conducted June 22-26.

Source: VOA



