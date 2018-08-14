Port Heiden Man Arrested on Vehicle Theft, Arson Charges

Alaska Native News Aug 14, 2018.

A 25-year-old Port Heiden man has been arrested on vehicle theft and arson after several incidents in that community over the weekend.

Troopers were notified of a structure fire in Port Heiden on Saturday night, then additionally received reports of multiple vehicle thefts on Sunday.

Troopers responded, opened an investigation and identified a suspect. When interviewed, 25-year-old Daniel Christensen admitted to troopers that he “had stolen three vehicles and purposely started the structure fire,” troopers reported.

Christensen was subsequently arrested and remanded into the King Salmon jail for vehicle theft and arson.







Port Heiden is a small city of 102 residents on the Alaska Peninsula 424 miles southwest of Anchorage at the mouth of the Meshik River.