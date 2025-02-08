President Trump Announces “Joint Venture” on Alaska LNG Project with Japan





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Governor Mike Dunleavy (R-Alaska) Friday applauded President Trump’s leadership for highlighting the Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project in his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba today at the White House and announcing a “joint venture” on Alaska oil and gas between the United States and Japan.

In his press conference today, President Trump said, “Japan will soon begin importing historic new shipments of clean American liquefied natural gas in record numbers…We’re talking about the pipeline in Alaska, which is the closest point of major oil and gas to Japan by far…We’re talking about a joint venture of some type between Japan and us having to do with Alaska oil and gas.”

“While Alaskans are praying for those who were on the missing Bering Air flight last night, we did have some very good news today on the Alaska LNG Project: I want to thank President Trump for his strong leadership on the Alaska LNG Project in his meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister today,” said Sen. Sullivan. “With his leadership, we will get the Alaska LNG Project built, which will create thousands of good-paying jobs, reinvigorate our American steel industry, significantly reduce our trade deficit in Asia, and deliver clean-burning Alaska gas for Americans, our military, and our allies in the Asia-Pacific, like Japan. Alaskans stand ready to work with the Trump administration, Japan and the private sector to realize a dream that we have been pursuing for almost half a century.”

“President Trump has been a steadfast supporter of Alaska and its ability to be the solution to many of America’s issues through its vast natural resources, its geopolitical position in the Arctic and Pacific, and Alaska’s ability to help its Asian neighbors such as Japan, with 60 years of clean burning natural gas,” said Gov. Dunleavy. “As we move this project along, we look forward to working with President Trump, Japanese officials, and others to put project agreements in place ASAP. Thank you, President Trump!”

In the last few months, Sen. Sullivan has directly pitched the importance of the Alaska LNG Project to President Trump and all of his incoming cabinet officials and members of his national security team. Sen. Sullivan has utilized a document, “America’s Gasline,” highlighting the project’s unique advantages to America and our Asia-Pacific allies. On his first day in office, President Trump signed a comprehensive Alaska-specific executive order, “Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential,” which declared the Alaska LNG Project a top priority of the Trump administration. Sen. Sullivan and Gov. Dunleavy have been working closely with the incoming Trump administration for weeks on this critically important EO for Alaska and both Sullivan and Dunleavy are very appreciative of the President and his team for listening to and singling out Alaska in a very positive way on day one.



