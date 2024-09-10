Prince William Sound Sport and Subsistence Shrimp Fishery Season Closure and Harvest Reporting Reminder





(Prince William Sound) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) would like to remind shrimpers that the 2024 Prince William Sound (PWS) noncommercial (sport and subsistence) shrimp season closes by regulation at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2024.

All PWS shrimp permit harvest and effort information is important and must be reported online no later than October 15, 2024. Reporting is mandatory whether a permit holder went shrimping or not. Prompt and accurate reporting of the harvest information is necessary for managing this fishery. Returning permits by mail or hand-delivered is no longer an acceptable means of reporting. You may report your harvest on the ADF&G Mobile App or you can access the harvesting reporting page.When you submit your online harvest report you will receive email documentation that you harvest report has been received by ADF&G if you provided an email address when acquiring your permit.

In March 2022, the Alaska Board of Fisheries passed a Failure to Report regulation. If a PWS shrimp permit holder fails to submit their PWS sport or subsistence harvest report online by the October 15, 2024 reporting deadline, you will be ineligible to participate in the PWS noncommercial shrimp fishery in 2025. If you have questions about online harvest reporting or need assistance, please contact your local ADF&G office.

For shrimpers interested, the Alaska Board of Fisheries will be taking up PWS shrimp proposals at their March 2025 Statewide Shellfish meeting. Information on this meeting can be found here.

For additional information about the PWS sport shrimp pot fishery, please contact Area Management Biologist, Brittany Blain-Roth in Anchorage at (907) 267-2186. For additional information about the PWS subsistence shrimp pot fisheries, please contact Area Management Biologist, Martin Schuster in Homer at (907) 235-8191.



