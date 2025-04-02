‘This Guy Is Toxic’: Susan Crawford Defeats World’s Richest Man Elon Musk in Wisconsin





“As a result of your strong grassroots organizing, you have defeated the wealthiest person on earth,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders to the state’s voters after the Supreme Court race was called. “You have set an example for the rest of the country.”



The battle over a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court was settled decisively on Tuesday night as the Democratic favorite Susan Crawford dispatched with far-right favorite Brad Schimel, a candidate backed by tens of millions of dollars in outside money and corporate interests, including an estimated $20 million or more from President Donald Trump sycophant and world’s wealthiest individual Elon Musk.

As of this writing, Crawford, a Dane County Judge, was enjoying “an unexpectedly easy” win with 55.5% of the vote compared to the 44.5% received by Schimel, the state’s former Republican attorney general. Numerous decision desks called the race in her favor shortly after polls closed, and the returns were clear.

“Thank you,” Crawford said in a victory speech from the city of Madison shortly after 9:30 pm local time. “Alright, Wisconsin—we did it!”

Crawford said she had just received a concession phone call from Schimel—describing him as “gracious” in defeat—as she thanked the people of Wisconsin for delivering a hard-fought victory in what has been documented as the “most expensive judicial race ever” in U.S. history.

“Tonight, the grassroots have risen up to defeat Musk and the MAGA authoritarianism he’s funding.”

“Thank you for trusting me to serve you on the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” she told the audience of supporters and national television cameras. “I’m so grateful to have earned the trust and support of voters across this great state.” She explained that she got into this race—like how she had spent her life—”to do what’s right, to protect the rights and fundamental freedoms of all Wisconites.”

Crediting her career success to the values learned in the small Wisconsin town of Chippewa Falls—”where people watched out for each other” and people respected the ability to “tell right from wrong”—Crawford said that growing up she never imagined she would ultimately “be taking on the richest man in the world” in a political fight that has gained national attention and was widely seen as a political referendum on the first two months of the Trump administration’s policies.

The battle, she said, was “over justice in Wisconsin—and we won!”

Musk has become a key factor in the race over recent weeks by spending millions of his own money backing Schimel. One gimmick he used over the recent weekend was handing out $1 million checks to people, according to critics, to purchase their support and vote.

Progressive lawmakers were among those chiming in with applause Tuesday night. “Elon Musk spent MILLIONS to defeat Susan Crawford in Wisconsin—and it was an epic fail,” declared Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) after announcing her victory. “Voters saw through his schemes, and our country is better off for it. Thank you, Wisconsinites.” Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of the progressive advocacy group Our Revolution, was among those celebrating Crawford’s win as an apparent rebuke to Musk and President Trump.



“Despite pouring over $20 million into this race—including handing out million-dollar checks to voters—the world’s wealthiest man has failed to secure a conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” said Geevarghese. “Crawford’s victory is a decisive win for protecting abortion access and workers’ rights in Wisconsin. It also serves as a crucial safeguard against Donald Trump’s ongoing attempts to subvert American democracy and erode judicial independence.” See also Vance Calls Greenland 'Cold as Sh*t'—Just Like the Local Reaction to His Visit While the resounding defeat of Schimel by voters will be “viewed as a critical referendum on Trump and Musk’s dangerous, lawless agenda,” he added, the amount of money spent during the race “also stands as a stark warning about the deep corruption within our broken campaign finance system. With spending exceeding $100 million, this election has become the most expensive state Supreme Court race in U.S. history, with billionaire donations flooding in on both sides.” “Tonight, the grassroots have risen up to defeat Musk and the MAGA authoritarianism he’s funding,” Geevarghese said. “But the fight to eliminate dark money from our political system is far from over. Continued inaction poses an urgent, looming threat to our democracy and way of life.” American Bridge, a research and rapid response group with close ties to the Democratic Party, feasted on Schimel’s loss by deriding the GOP favorite as the “biggest loser in Wisconsin history.” “Wisconsinites have spoken, and together their votes decided that Wisconsin needs leaders who will protect our freedoms while rejecting the politics of fear and division.” Schimel, said the group’s spokesperson Monica Venzke, “clearly can’t take a hint, but hopefully this time it sticks—Wisconsin wants nothing to do with him. Not even his out-of-state billionaire supporter could buy him this one. Imagine spending over $18 million and still losing.” According to Venzke, the defeat of Schimel despite the tens of millions spent by corporate forces “is just a preview of how voters are rejecting Trump’s agenda of folding to billionaires. Republicans around the country have a choice: stand up to Trump, or lose.” See also Sullivan, Peters, and Murkowski Introduce Resolution to Preserve Independent USPS Lucy Ripp, communications director for Better Wisconsin Together, which represents progressives’ concerns in the state, also credited the work of the state’s grassroots, which she suggested was a model for people nationwide. “Wisconsinites have spoken, and together their votes decided that Wisconsin needs leaders who will protect our freedoms while rejecting the politics of fear and division,” said Ripp. “Wisconsin voters chose common sense, progress, and freedom over a radical, right-wing partisan agenda that thrives on dividing our communities and leaving working families behind in service of billionaires and special interests.” “By maintaining a strong progressive majority, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will continue as a first line of defense in protecting Wisconsinites’ constitutional rights and freedoms,” added Ripp, “and a vital check on the Trump and Musk agenda amid the barrage of threats to our rights and livelihoods coming down from the White House.” As of this writing, neither Trump nor Musk had acknowledged Crawford’s victory over Schimel on their main social media channels—though each celebrated the approval of a controversial and “regressive” voter I.D. law in the state. To some critics, their twin silence on the Supreme Court race felt like quite a loud statement.

