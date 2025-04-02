‘This Guy Is Toxic’: Susan Crawford Defeats World’s Richest Man Elon Musk in Wisconsin

“As a result of your strong grassroots organizing, you have defeated the wealthiest person on earth,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders to the state’s voters after the Supreme Court race was called. “You have set an example for the rest of the country.”
The battle over a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court was settled decisively on Tuesday night as the Democratic favorite Susan Crawford dispatched with far-right favorite Brad Schimel, a candidate backed by tens of millions of dollars in outside money and corporate interests, including an estimated $20 million or more from President Donald Trump sycophant and world’s wealthiest individual Elon Musk.
As of this writing, Crawford, a Dane County Judge, was enjoying “an unexpectedly easy” win with 55.5% of the vote compared to the 44.5% received by Schimel, the state’s former Republican attorney general. Numerous decision desks called the race in her favor shortly after polls closed, and the returns were clear.
“Thank you,” Crawford said in a victory speech from the city of Madison shortly after 9:30 pm local time. “Alright, Wisconsin—we did it!”
Crawford said she had just received a concession phone call from Schimel—describing him as “gracious” in defeat—as she thanked the people of Wisconsin for delivering a hard-fought victory in what has been documented as the “most expensive judicial race ever” in U.S. history.
“Tonight, the grassroots have risen up to defeat Musk and the MAGA authoritarianism he’s funding.”
“Thank you for trusting me to serve you on the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” she told the audience of supporters and national television cameras. “I’m so grateful to have earned the trust and support of voters across this great state.” She explained that she got into this race—like how she had spent her life—”to do what’s right, to protect the rights and fundamental freedoms of all Wisconites.”
Crediting her career success to the values learned in the small Wisconsin town of Chippewa Falls—”where people watched out for each other” and people respected the ability to “tell right from wrong”—Crawford said that growing up she never imagined she would ultimately “be taking on the richest man in the world” in a political fight that has gained national attention and was widely seen as a political referendum on the first two months of the Trump administration’s policies.
The battle, she said, was “over justice in Wisconsin—and we won!”
Musk has become a key factor in the race over recent weeks by spending millions of his own money backing Schimel. One gimmick he used over the recent weekend was handing out $1 million checks to people, according to critics, to purchase their support and vote.
