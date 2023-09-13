Prior Felon Sentenced for Possessing Firearms, Ammunition





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced on Aug. 30, 2023, to over four years in prison for possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon and for violating his supervised release.

According to court documents, Miguel Myers, aka “Roxwell James Guiting,” 37, was pulled over for a traffic stop by local law enforcement officers in January 2021. Officers discovered Myers was wearing body armor and in possession of a “sawed-down rifle” and revolver, both loaded. He was also sitting on ammunition and had a backpack and duffle bag with multiple types of ammunition inside. Myers was a three-time convicted felon at the time of the traffic stop. He was also on supervised release for a prior conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The defendant pleaded guilty to one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in July 2022. He also admitted to violating his supervised release. Myers’ was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release for possessing the firearm as a convicted felon, and an additional six months in federal prison for the violations of his supervised release.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division, with assistance from the Anchorage Police Department, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Beausang and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kayla Doyle prosecuted the case.

