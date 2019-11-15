Public Invited to Attend Arctic and Western Alaska Area Committee Meeting Tuesday

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Members of government, private, and not-for-profit organizations involved in or concerned about pollution preparedness and response in the Arctic and Western Alaska are encouraged to attend the next meeting for the Arctic and Western Alaska Area Committee Tuesday at the Atwood Conference Center in Anchorage.
The public is also invited to attend either in person or over the phone. A public comment period is scheduled.
Those wishing to comment must sign-up during the meeting. Agendas with contact information for the meeting can be found at https://dec.alaska.gov/spar/ppr/contingency-plans/response-plans/arctic-western-area/.
Area Committees are the venue for public input on all relevant processes and scientific issues related to oil and hazardous substance spill prevention, preparedness, planning and response. Area Committees manage and continuously improve upon the Area Contingency Plan, and provide a platform for consistent coordination among federal, state, tribal, and local emergency planners and responders.
WHO: Arctic and Western Alaska Area Committee
WHAT: Public meeting to discuss contingency plans for response to discharges of oil and releases of hazardous substances in the coastal zone of Arctic and Western Alaska and surrounding waters.
WHERE: Atwood Conference Center, 550 West 7th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501
WHEN: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
CONTACT: Lt. Cmdr. Matt Hobbie, Coast Guard Emergency Management, 907-437-4111
MEETING CALL-IN PHONE: 877-685-3169, Code# 1112019
WEB CONFERENCE: https://share.dhs.gov/awaac/
-USCG-
Written by: USCG on Nov 15, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - ANCHORAGE – The Alaska Department of Corrections (DOC) partially fulfilled the ACLU of Alaska’s Oct. 24 public records request. The...
Read previous article:Close
ACLU Analyzes Alarming Prison Overcrowding Records from Alaska Department of Corrections
ANCHORAGE – The Alaska Department of Corrections (DOC) partially fulfilled the ACLU of Alaska’s Oct. 24 public records request. The...