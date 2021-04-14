Pulled Over on Richardson for No License Plate, Two Jailed on Drug and Weapons Charges

A traffic stop on the Richardson Highway on Monday night resulted in drug charges for the two occupants of the vehicle troopers reported on Tuesday.

Troopers saw a pickup truck on the Richardson Highway in North Pole that was being operated with no license plate at 9:32 pm on Monday and performed a traffic stop. AST identified the two occupants of the vehicle as 58-year-old Clyde Charles and 38-year-old Eugina Crow, both of Dot Lake. When asked if the vehicle and his person could be searched, Charles consented until a baggie with methamphetamines was discovered, at which time Charles began fighting with the officer. He was ultimately taken into custody after a short struggle.

The investigation continued and would find that Charles was in possession of 8.01 grams of meth and $1,280 in cash. Further investigation would find Crow in possession of 19.47 grams of meth and a stolen firearm.

Both were transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded there. Charles was charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III, two counts of Violating Conditions of Release and Disorderly Conduct. Crow was charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III and Misconduct6 Involving Weapons II and V.

