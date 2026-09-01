Quakes Continue south of Nikolski











Earthquakes continue unabated south of Nikolski. The flurry of 27 quakes began Monday and has shown no slowdown and, in fact, are increasing in size, with the most recent occurring just after five this evening. It registered as a 5.2 on the Richter scale and is the largest of the two-day group.

There have been no reports of injuries, as the distance from Nikoski is averaging 60 miles south of the community.

This most recent shaker is reported to have occurred at almost 22 miles deep.

As the quakes are showing no signs of slowing down, there are sure to be more in the very near future.