This Day in Alaska History-September 2nd, 1994











On September 2nd, 1994, two teenagers, Adrian Guthrie and Simon Roberts, were sentenced to one-year banishment to two separate southeast islands by the Klawock Tribal Council.

Their banishment was a result of a Washington court case that found the two Southeast Alaskan teens guilty of robbing and severely beating Tim Whittlesey, a pizza deliveryman in Everett, Washington in 1993.

They would depart from the Klawock cannery dock two days later aboard the Wolf Chief. The vessel was stocked with frozen salmon, halibut and groceries, and four elders alsp accompanied them to help them refine their subsistence skills.

The banishment sentence was the very first time that a state court would let a tribal court hand down judgement in a criminal case.











trapping methods.