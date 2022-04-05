Quinhagak Man Found Guilty of Murder

By on Comments Off on Quinhagak Man Found Guilty of Murder


Jesse Britton. FB
Jesse Britton died from his injuries sustained in assault by Frank Nelson. FB

(Bethel, AK) – On March 25, 2022, a Bethel jury found 31-year-old Frank E. Nelson guilty of murder in the second degree, multiple counts of assault, and robbery in the first degree following a three weeklong trial.  The convictions resulted from events in 2019 in Quinhagak where Mr. Nelson assaulted a 53-year-old man over $100. The man died from his injuries after nearly a month in critical care.  Following the assault, Mr. Nelson assaulted three police officers with a shotgun.  

Following the verdicts, Mr. Nelson was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections where he will be held without bail pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 27, 2022 before Judge Terrence Haas. Mr. Nelson faces a sentence of up to 99-years of imprisonment.

The prosecution was led by Bethel District Attorney R. Christopher Knowles, and AAG Samuel Vandergaw, from the Office of Special Prosecutions.  

# # #


  , , , ,

Quinhagak Man Found Guilty of Murder added by on
View all posts by