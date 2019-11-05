Quinhagak Man Jesse Britton Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in October Assault

A death investigation has been opened in the death of 53-year-old Jesse Britton of Quinhagak who was assaulted on October 3rd of this year.

Troopers received a report of the assault at 7:30 pm on October 3rd and opened an investigation into the incident to find that Britton had been assaulted by 28-year-old Frank Nelson.

Britton suffered serious injuries and so was transported to Anchorage for treatment while Nelson was arrested on charges of Assault I, II, and III and transported to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.

On November 1st, the State Medical Examiner advised Alaska State Troopers that Britton succumbed to his injuries at the Alaska Native Medical Center.

The District Attorney has been notified of this latest development.

Vinelink shows that Nelson is still incarcerated at the YKCC facility in Bethel.