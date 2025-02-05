Ramirez Convicted of Burglary and Theft in Homer





(Kenai, AK) — A Kenai jury convicted Homer resident, 46-year-old Marco Ramirez, of Burglary in the First Degree and seven counts of Theft in the Second Degree on Jan. 29.

The evidence presented at the six-day trial showed that on Jan. 11, 2022, Ramirez entered the home of a man he used to work for who was out of town for the winter, stealing seven rifles from a safe inside the home. Evidence included DNA as testified to by a scientist at the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab as well as the testimony of several Homer residents who noticed suspicious things that led to Ramirez being caught. An Alaska State Trooper conducted an extensive investigation in this case and a Homer Police Officer assisted.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 19. Ramirez faces an aggravated sentence because he was already on felony probation from a different conviction when he committed these offenses. He faces a sentence of three to ten years for burglary as well as the possibility of an additional two to five years for the theft convictions.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jon Iannaccone and Logan Bray with assistance from paralegal Mina Bogard.

Questions: Contact Assistant District Attorney Jon Iannaccone at jon.iannaccone@alaska.gov.

