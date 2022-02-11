Ravn Alaska committed to providing food security solutions for Alaskans





Hometown airline partnership with Food Bank of Alaska addresses issues raised by the Alaska Grown Caucus

More than 95,000 Alaskans face hunger or food insecurities, and individuals living in rural parts of the state are even more likely to deal with these issues. Access to fresh and affordable food is a challenge in many areas of rural Alaska with lacking infrastructure, agriculture and sufficient cold storage resources. Regional airline Ravn Alaska has partnered with the Food Bank of Alaska to work toward solutions for hungry Alaskans across the state.

“No Alaskan should have to make a choice between food or other crucial needs,” said Rob McKinney, CEO of Ravn Alaska. “Serving the people of Alaska and its communities is important to Ravn. We’re proud to partner with the Food Bank of Alaska in this opportunity to deliver food to those who need it most.”

Food Bank of Alaska is supported by the federal Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) and Ravn extended the program’s reach by donating cargo space to provide over 600 monthly meals specifically designed for senior nutrition to the Aleut community of St. Paul Island. The regional airline covered freight for over 1,400 pounds of food to feed seniors experiencing food insecurities and following an employee-driven food drive, donated 2,000 pounds of shelf-stable foods and $2,000 to the Food Bank of Alaska.

Ravn is encouraged by the renewed focus in combating food insecurity from state leadership, including the formation of the Alaska Grown Caucus which will work to promote in-state agriculture, Alaska Grown products and focus on Alaska-based solutions. Currently, less than 5% of the food Alaskans consume is produced in-state – a number that once reached 50%. Support for these industries will help to offset reliance on outside sources for basic food needs, expanding access to fresh food for all Alaskans.

Ravn Alaska is a regional airline headquartered in Anchorage that services communities across Alaska with scheduled passenger and cargo service to Aniak, Cold Bay, Dutch Harbor, Homer, Kenai, King Salmon, Sand Point, St. Mary’s, St. Paul Island, Unalakleet and Valdez and chartered flights available to almost anywhere in the state. The airline provides daily flights aboard its safety-rated de Havilland Dash-8 100 and 300 fleet.

