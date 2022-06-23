Recover Alaska launches resource line providing recovery support for Alaskans





The free helpline provides information and support about treatment and recovery options for individuals and their loved ones

Help is just a phone call away for Alaskans who need assistance navigating issues with alcohol. This month, Recover Alaska wants to get the word out about their confidential resource phone line to help easily guide anyone through the recovery process.

“Often people who need help with alcohol don’t know where to go or how to get started, and it feels overwhelming. We created a free resource line to connect people to the specific, recovery-related help they need faster,” said Tiffany Hall, Recover Alaska executive director. “We have a behavioral health specialist who will be on the line to assist with everything from treatment opportunities to resources on alcohol misuse for callers or someone they are supporting.”

The resource line provides:

Referral contact information.

Support navigating the system.

Connection with resources.

Information about how to join the recovery movement.

Career opportunities within the recovery services.

The Recover Alaska resource number is 907-249-6647 for all non-emergency requests. The helpline is open Monday-Friday between 9-5 p.m. For callers needing immediate assistance, Alaska Careline is available at 877-266-4347.

Callers who may be experiencing a situation that is life-threatening will be re-directed to call 911 for immediate assistance.

About Recover Alaska

Recover Alaska is a coalition with the goal of addressing the harm caused by excessive alcohol consumption in Alaska. It is an organization that is exclusively dedicated to combating the problem of alcohol misuse. Through various initiatives such as changes to systems, policies and social practices, we are focused on long-term improvements. But we cannot tackle this alone. Our partners include the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, the Mat-Su. Health Foundation, Rasmuson Foundation, Providence Alaska, State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Southcentral Foundation, and the University of Alaska Anchorage. For more information, visit recoveralaska.org.

###



