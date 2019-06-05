Red Cross On the Ground Helping As Tornadoes, Flooding Continue Their Destruction

- Home
Red Cross of Alaska sends 13 volunteers to support disaster victims across multiple states
ANCHORAGE – The American Red Cross is providing comfort and support to people across multiple states as severe weather continues to devastate communities, some of which have endured previous rounds of flooding and tornadoes.
More than 1000 trained Red Cross disaster workers are helping across seven states by providing safe shelter, food, relief supplies and other support to people in need. More than 400 people spent Monday night in 26 Red Cross shelters.
Thirteen Red Cross of Alaska volunteers are among the 1000 workers on the ground assisting residents affected by recent disasters. There are three Alaskan volunteers in Arkansas, one in Kansas, five in Missouri and four in Oklahoma. Of the 13 volunteers that answered the call to help those affected, six are from Anchorage, four from the Kenai Peninsula, two from the Matanuska-Susitna Valley and one from Southeast Alaska. They are providing support through sheltering, logistics and procurement, disaster mental health, and recovery casework.
In the last 105 days, nearly 3,500 Red Crossers have provided nearly 11,000 shelter overnight stays, more than 97,000 relief items, and more than 290,000 meals and snacks delivered in part by 86 Red Cross emergency response vehicles.
Several major rivers remain above flood stage, including the Mississippi, Missouri and Arkansas rivers. Reports indicate the threat of flooding along the Arkansas River will continue for several days and could impact large communities along the river, forcing people to leave their homes. The Red Cross is monitoring the situation and is prepared to respond if necessary.
Across the nation, one in every 200 Americans is a Red Cross volunteer. Volunteers strengthen communities, gain valuable experience and support others when they need it the most. If you’d like to become a Red Cross volunteer in your community, visit redcross.org/Alaska.
You can help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.