Red Cross Volunteers, Partners Install 959 Free Smoke Alarms in Alaska’s Homes

67 Local Volunteers and Partners Helped Make 373 Households Safer During National Sound the Alarm Home Fire Safety Effort
ANCHORAGE – The American Red Cross of Alaska installed more than 959 free smoke alarms in local homes over the last month as part of the national Sound the Alarm home fire safety effort.
“We thank everyone who supported our Sound the Alarm initiative to help neighbors protect themselves against home fires,” said Kelley McGuirk, regional disaster officer for the Red Cross of Alaska. “Thanks to generous supporters, partners and volunteers, we’re increasing the odds of survival for families affected by home fires across Alaska by providing free smoke alarms and teaching them how to stay safe from these everyday crises.”
During Sound the Alarm events in Coffman Cove, Craig, Gold Rush Estates (Fairbanks), Hollis, Homer, Houston, Hydaburg, Kasaan, Ketchikan, Klawock, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Naukati Bay, Talkeetna, Thorne Bay and Whale Pass in April and May, 67 Red Cross volunteers and community partners helped make 373 households safer by installing free smoke alarms and helping families create home fire escape plans. These local Sound the Alarm events were part of a national weeks-long push to install 100,000 free smoke alarms in 100 high-risk communities across the country. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org to learn more about this program and read about events held nationally.
Sound the Alarm activities by territory:
Far North and Interior
In the Far North and Interior, smoke alarm installation events were held in Kotzebue and the Gold Rush Estates neighborhood of Fairbanks. Community partners for the Kotzebue event included the City of Kotzebue Fire Department, the Alaska State Defense Force and Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corporation (KIC). Read the full Kotzebue trip report here. The University Fire Department in Fairbanks assisted Red Cross teams in the Gold Rush Estates neighborhood.
Matanuska-Susitna Valley & Kodiak
Matanuska-Susitna Valley and Kodiak smoke alarm events took place in Talkeetna, Houston and the City of Kodiak. Local community partners in Talkeetna included Talkeetna CERT, the Talkeetna Fire Department and Twister Creek Restaurant. Read the full Talkeetna trip report on the Red Cross of Alaska blog. Events in Houston were carried out alongside the Houston Fire Department, and in Kodiak, community partners included the Kodiak City Fire Department and the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department.
Southcentral
The Sound the Alarm event in Homer was assisted by the Homer Volunteer Fire Department.
Southeast
In Southeast Alaska, smoke alarm installation and The Pillowcase Project events were held in Craig, Klawock, Naukati Bay, Whale Pass, Coffman Cove, Thorne Bay, Kasaan, Hollis, Hydaburg and Ketchikan alongside community partners like the City of Craig, Hollis Volunteer Fire Department, Naukati Volunteer Fire Department, Whale Pass Volunteer Fire Department and Hydaburg Volunteer Fire Department. Read the full Prince of Wales and Ketchikan trip report here.
Sound the Alarm regional sponsors
This work was made possible thanks to generous donations from regional partners:
589 LIVES SAVED FROM HOME FIRES Sound the Alarm events are part of the Home Fire Campaign, which the Red Cross launched in 2014 to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires—the nation’s most frequent disaster. Last year alone, the Red Cross of Alaska helped more than 800 people recover from home fires in our state.
So far, the campaign has reached more than 1.8 million people and saved at least 589 lives nationwide. Since 2014, the American Red Cross and local partners have:
If you are in need of free smoke alarms and installation in your home in Alaska, request an alarm today. You can also download our Fire Prevention & Safety Checklist here and discuss it with your family regularly.
About the American Red Cross of Alaska:
In FY18, the American Red Cross of Alaska offered food, shelter, comfort and hope to 892 Alaskans. We responded to 308 disasters. Our preparedness/Health and Safety teams installed 2,309 smoke alarms statewide and educated 1,722 youth through The Pillowcase Project. Additionally, our Service to the Armed Forces staff exchanged 1,161 emergency messages for U.S. military service personnel and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/Alaska or visit us on Twitter at @redcrossak.
