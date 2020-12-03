REDDI Call Snares Glennallen Driver on Felony Charges including Weapons, DUI

Alaska Native News on Dec 3, 2020.







On Wednesday night a REDDI call reported an erratic driver near Drum Road in Glennallen which resulted in the driver being charged with felony DUI and numerous other charges, troopers reported on Thursday.

Troopers responded to the call at 8:30 pm on Wednesday and made contact with 53-year-old William Hollandsworth in a white Chevy pickup to find he was under the influence of alcohol while driving. A check would find that the suspect has two prior DUIs in the last 10 years, making the current charge a felony.

Hollandsworth is a convicted felon and a firearm was found in his vehicle as well as several open bottles of alcohol. It would be also found that he was driving on a suspended license.

“William refused to get in the backseat of the patrol vehicle and continued to scream,” troopers said in their report. He was transported to the Glennallen post for processing. While at the post, Hollandsworth, who is currently out on release on two separate cases, refused to provide a breath sample.

He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges that included Felony DUI, Felony Refusal, MIW IV, VCOR x 2 and Resisting arrest.