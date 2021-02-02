Remains Discovered at Cliff Point Deemed Indigenous, Turned over to Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak







On Thursday, Kodiak-based Alaska State Troopers were contacted and the caller reported that human remains were found at Cliff Point in Kodiak. Troopers responded, collected the remains and turned them over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

The SME determined that the remains were “indigenous in nature,” and so the Alutiiq Museum and an archeologist were called in to assist. remains were turned over to the museum.

AST says, “Human remains and settlements have been found near Cliff Point before and have been dated back 7,000 years in one instance.”

The AST also appreciated the assistance of the archeologist and the Alutiiq Museum as they work to identify the appropriate tribe to return the remains.





